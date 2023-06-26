Construction worker jailed for biting off man's earlobe

SINGAPORE: After drinking alcohol at a workers' apartment, an intoxicated construction worker cursed at another man, before biting off his earlobe.

Indian national Manohar Sankar, 37, was sentenced to five months' jail and a fine of S$1,000 (US$740) on Monday (Jun 26) for his crimes.

He pleaded guilty to one count each of voluntarily causing grievous hurt and using abusive words.

The court heard that Sankar stayed at a workers' apartment in Upper Serangoon Road, along with the victim, a 47-year-old Indian national.

On the night of May 19, 2020, Sankar was drinking alcohol at a corner of the rooftop of the apartment. The victim was also on the rooftop.

At about 10pm that night, Sankar started scolding the victim with vulgarities in Tamil, cursing at the victim's mother.

The victim felt distressed and told Sankar to stop scolding him.

Sankar approached the victim, who was seated on a chair, grabbing the victim from behind before biting onto his left ear.

The pair scuffled and fell down, and Sankar bit off the victim's left earlobe.

Other men separated the pair and administered first aid to the victim. Drunk, Sankar remained lying on the floor.

The victim went to hospital the next day as he continued to feel pain in his left ear. The doctor found that he had lost 2cm by 2cm of his left earlobe in a "traumatic left ear laceration".

The victim's wound was cleaned and dressed, and he underwent trimming and stitching of the ear laceration.

His wounds have since healed, but he suffers permanent disfiguration of his left earlobe, the prosecutor said.

For voluntarily causing grievous hurt, Sankar could have been jailed for up to 10 years and fined or caned.

For using abusive words to cause distress, he could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.