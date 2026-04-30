Singapore to shorten hiring time for foreign construction workers from 2027

SINGAPORE: The time needed to hire new foreign construction workers, starting with those from China and Thailand, will be shortened as part of efforts to boost productivity in Singapore's built environment sector.

From January 2027, construction firms will no longer need to put new foreign workers from both countries through mandatory skills testing in their home countries before they can enter Singapore.

This change will be extended to workers from all source countries from January 2028.

The move is expected to cut hiring timelines for new work-permit holders from four months at present to about one month, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said on Thursday (Apr 30).

Under the new process, firms can bring in workers directly and have them obtain the required Skills Evaluation Certificate (Knowledge), or SEC(K), in Singapore instead.

The test is currently conducted by BCA at approved centres overseas. It checks whether foreign workers have the basic knowledge and hands-on skills needed for construction work, and helps ensure they can work safely and effectively in Singapore’s built environment sector.

From 2028, new construction work-permit holders will need to pass the test within one year of arriving in Singapore in order to renew their permits. Firms must also book test slots before their workers arrive.

Companies will pay the basic-skilled levy rate for workers without SEC(K) for the first six months. These workers must pass the test within this period to maintain the rate, or firms will face higher levies after the grace period.

BCA said the changes will not compromise worker quality, and will give firms more flexibility to conduct on-the-job training to meet project needs. Testing capacity in Singapore will also be increased to handle higher demand from construction work-permit holders seeking to pass the test here.

Firms can also hire workers through alternative entry pathways (AEP) if they already have vocational qualifications recognised by BCA.

"They can also apply to BCA to pilot their own pathways under AEP by demonstrating how they intend to select and train better quality new construction (work permit holders) in specific trades," the authority said.

On the upcoming removal of the overseas testing requirement, a spokesperson from the Singapore Contractors Association (SCAL) said this would enable firms to "benefit from a shorter lead time when bringing in new skilled workers".

"These firms will also have greater agility to respond more effectively to their projects’ manpower requirements. SCAL will also work with members to ensure that their new Construction workers’ skills are assessed in a timely manner, to uphold the skills standards in the industry.”

President of the Specialists Trade Alliance of Singapore, Ian Teo, also welcomed the announcement, saying it will "provide flexibility for specialist contractors to directly assess, select and bring in new workers with skills sets needed for the projects".

BCA added that more information on bringing in new construction work-permit holders will be shared at a later date.