Singapore central bank warns of more price hikes as inflation accelerates

SINGAPORE: Consumer prices in Singapore are set to rise further as businesses pass on accumulating costs to customers amid sharply higher commodity prices, renewed supply chain disruptions and tight domestic labour market conditions, the central bank warned on Thursday (Apr 28).

Core inflation is projected to "pick up sharply" in the coming months and peak in the third quarter of 2022, said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) in its half-yearly macroeconomic review.

Since MAS’ review in October, global developments, in particular the Russia-Ukraine conflict, have worsened the external inflation outlook, the authority said.

Thus consumer price inflation in Singapore is expected to increase and “remain elevated for some time”.

One major factor is the recent surge in energy prices, which will filter through to electricity and gas tariffs in the third quarter. Higher energy prices will in turn feed into greater inflation for transport and food services over time.

However, underlying price pressures could ease towards the end of the year, assuming that global commodity prices stabilise and global supply constraints loosen somewhat, the central bank said.

For 2022, core inflation has been projected to come in at 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent, up from the previous forecast of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Headline or overall inflation, which includes private transport and accommodation, has been forecast to come in even higher, at between 4.5 per cent and 5.5 per cent.

This is due to elevated Certificate of Entitlement premiums and petrol prices, as well as a backlog of construction delays in residential projects pushing up transport and home prices.