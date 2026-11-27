During a media briefing on Friday, Mr Yong pointed to situations that consumers may face, such as paying thousands of dollars for a package under pressure and finding it difficult to reverse that decision, or purchasing a concert ticket with little assurance about the legitimacy of the ticket.

Consumers may bear a disproportionate share of the risk and have limited options to protect their interests, he said.

"It is therefore our hope that the seven recommendations will lay the foundation for a more forward-looking and effective consumer protection regime in Singapore, one that enables the consumer to transact with greater confidence, encourages responsible businesses to thrive, and strengthens trust in the marketplace," he said.

MANDATORY COOLING-OFF PERIOD

To address persistent pressure selling of prepaid services, the panel recommended a mandatory cooling-off period for high-risk sectors such as beauty and wellness services.

That would mean consumers who make substantial financial commitments under undue sales pressure would have a window of time to reconsider their purchase after leaving the sales environment.

About 81 per cent of respondents to a survey supported this measure, and industry feedback indicated that the proposal is workable, with five to seven working days suggested as a practical duration for the cooling-off period.

Currently, spa and wellness businesses that are accredited by CaseTrust – the accreditation arm of CASE – are required to give customers a cooling-off period of five days. About 2.4 per cent of beauty and wellness businesses are accredited.

The panel also recommended that oversight of influencer marketing disclosures be strengthened, given that advertisements are not always easy to identify.

These disclosures should take place if a commercial relationship exists with an advertiser, brand, agency or sponsor.

Social media posts are also not reviewed by a gatekeeper, unlike print or broadcast advertisements.

The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore should monitor influencer advertising, and develop a voluntary training programme for influencers, advertising agencies, brands and business owners, said the panel.

TICKETING SCAMS

As for ticketing scams and opaque resale practices, the panel recommended that official ticketing service providers and event organisers adopt secure digital tickets as the default for major concerts and high-demand events.

Secure digital tickets are linked to authenticated accounts, have controlled transfer mechanisms and dynamic entry credentials would reduce the risk of duplicate sales.

They should also expedite the roll-out of authorised resale platforms. Such platforms would help with transparency in the secondary market, as buyers would be able to view the original ticket price, resale price and applicable fees before purchasing.

SMALL CLAIMS

For small claims limits, the review panel noted that the value and nature of consumer transactions have changed since limits were last raised in 2019.

Consumers may have to abandon part of a claim, obtain the other party's consent or pursue a more costly avenue of recourse.

The Small Claims Tribunal's current case coverage also does not accommodate newer activity such as car-sharing disputes over withheld deposits and repair charges for minor damage.

The panel recommended that the standard limit be increased from S$20,000 (US$16,000) to S$30,000.

If both parties consent, the panel proposed that the limit be S$60,000, up from S$30,000 currently.

The concern is not about the effectiveness of the Small Claims Tribunal, but that some consumers may not be able to use it, the panel said.

Out of more than 1,000 survey respondents who considered filing a claim but did not proceed, 42 per cent said it was because their claim exceeded the S$30,000 limit, while 29 per cent said they had difficulty obtaining consent for claims between S$20,000 and S$30,000.

OTHER RECOMMENDATIONS

The panel review also noted that emerging online practices may not be adequately addressed by the Consumer Protection (Fair Trading) Act.

These include “dark patterns” identified by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS), such as fake reviews and countdown timers, hidden costs and subscription traps.

It proposed that the government and CCS study whether the Act covers deceptive digital practices that affect consumer decisions, and whether the commission should be empowered to issue directions and impose financial penalties to businesses engaging in such practices.