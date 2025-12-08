Consumers flag fake online reviews, ticket scalping as areas of concern: CASE survey

SINGAPORE: Consumers in Singapore flagged fake online reviews, ticket scalping and car sharing as key areas of concern in a survey commissioned by the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE).

CASE on Monday (Dec 8) released the results of the survey, which involved more than 1,500 respondents and was conducted by an independent research consultancy between July and August 2025.

The 2025 findings showed that a major area of concern was the car-sharing sector, with 76.9 per cent of respondents flagging risks in this area as a key worry.

Just under two-thirds or 64.9 per cent of respondents felt that ticket scalping prevented genuine fans from attending events, and 61.4 per cent said scalping creates unnecessary stress.

And a total of 56.8 per cent of respondents, when shopping online, had encountered issues such as fake reviews, delayed deliveries and undisclosed sponsorships.