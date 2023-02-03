Consumers lost more than S$600,000 in prepayments in 2022 due to business closures: CASE

SINGAPORE: Consumers lost more than S$645,000 in prepayments due to sudden business closures in 2022 - mainly in the beauty and travel industries.

This is a 24 per cent increase from the figure of S$520,000 that was reported the year before, said the Consumer Association of Singapore (CASE) in a news release on Friday (Feb 3).

Losses in the beauty industry made up 44 per cent of the total amount, or more than S$285,000.

Such cases include customers who were unable to get refunds for prepaid packages at beauty salons, aesthetic clinics and spas.

Prepayment losses in the travel industry amounted to more than S$141,000, or 22 per cent.

This was due to the sudden closure of travel agencies as well as the cancellation of advance flight bookings and hotel expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

COMPLAINTS AGAINST RENOVATION CONTRACTORS

In terms of the number of complaints received by the consumer watchdog, home renovation contractors topped the list. There were 1,454 complaints, a 12 per cent increase from 2021.

About 39 per cent of the complaints were over unsatisfactory workmanship, while 27 per cent were over project completion delays caused by manpower shortages and delays in the supply of renovation materials.

The renovation contractor industry racked up S$49,000 in prepayment losses due to the sudden closure of small renovation firms.

CASE said that notwithstanding the rise in complaints, the resolution rate for complaints against renovation contractors that were negotiated and mediated by the consumer watchdog improved from 38.7 per cent in 2021 to 47.4 per cent in 2022.