Contractor engaged in sex act with 16-year-old girl in house under renovation, gets jail

SINGAPORE: A renovation contractor offered money to a 16-year-old girl for sexual activities, taking her to an apartment he was refurbishing to carry out the illicit acts.

He also planned to go to a hotel to have sexual intercourse with her a day later, but the girl's mother discovered messages between the two and stopped it before it could happen.

Andy Kow Yong Wen, 45, was sentenced to 15 months' jail on Tuesday (Dec 14). He pleaded guilty to a charge each of commercial sex with a minor and attempted commercial sex with a minor.

A third charge of possessing 13 obscene films was considered in sentencing.

The court heard that the victim was a 16-year-old student in March 2020 when she wanted to look for extra income to supplement the allowance she got from her mother.

She looked online for part-time work and came across an advertisement on online classifieds platform Locanto. Kow had put up ads offering up to S$1,000 in "allowances" for local female students from junior college or Institutes of Technical Education (ITE).

The victim contacted Kow for more information, and obtained his Telegram username. She told Kow she was 16 turning 17, and Kow lied that he was 30. He asked for a "selfie" of the girl, and she obliged with a photo of her face.

They arranged to meet up, and Kow asked the victim what she was open to doing. The victim replied "whatever", and said in response to Kow's questions that she did not have sex before but was open to "anything".

She also said she expected at least S$50 to S$100 in "allowance". She rejected Kow's request for a nude photo later that night. Kow also plied her with questions about her sexual history and played her an audio clip of a woman describing him as a "nice guy", saying the victim could be "comfortable" with him.

HE TOOK HER TO AN APARTMENT HE WAS RENOVATING

Kow picked the victim up on Mar 18, 2020, before searching for a more secluded place. He parked his car near the Botanic Gardens where he kissed the victim and touched her.

He then drove to Holland Road where his company was renovating a unit for a client. Kow was overseeing the project and entered the unit with the access card.

He led the victim into a room where he kissed her, before taking her to a washroom where he asked her to perform a sex act on him. She complied and he engaged in other sex acts with her.

Kow later drove the victim home, saying he would book a hotel room the next day to have sex with her and saying he would pay her for both occasions - S$50 to S$100 per occasion - at the hotel.

Kow made a hotel booking online, before sending the victim a message on Telegram to say he hoped to pick her up at 5pm the next day.

However, the victim's mother saw the message and called Kow. She confronted him about the room he said he had booked for five hours, but Kow denied any wrongdoing.

He claimed that the room was for himself. When pressed further, he admitted that he had met the victim, but claimed they "did not do anything".

The victim's mother reported the matter to the victim's school, and the girl told her school counsellor what happened. She told Kow that the school knew about the matter, and Kow asked the victim to tell her school that there was no promise of money and that they "liked each other".

HE CONTINUED TRYING TO CONTACT THE VICTIM

The victim blocked Kow on Telegram, but Kow used a different account to contact her in the days that followed. He asked if he could be her "friends with benefits", referring to a sexual relationship, and offered to be her personal driver.

He also asked if she could meet him at "the same place for a while", pressed her for more selfies and asked if she could make him feel "less lonely". He also made several offers of giving her S$400 per week. He set these messages to "self-destruct", meaning they would be deleted after a set time, but the victim took screenshots of them.

Kow did not give any money to the victim in the end. The girl's mother lodged a report a week after discovering the messages and he was arrested.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir asked for 19 to 25 months' jail. He said the intent was to protect the vulnerable, and it would be "meaningless to rely on the victim's perceived willingness to enter the trade as a mitigating factor".

Such willingness, he said, likely stemmed from the victim's immaturity or a lack of economic, social or familial support.

Kow had specifically and deliberately sought teenagers within the range of 16 and 18, specifying JC or ITE students in his ads. He also sought secluded places to carry out the offence.

HE HAS PREVIOUS CONVICTION: PROSECUTOR

Kow also has a previous conviction for the same type of offence. In 2017, he responded to a Locanto post made by a 16-year-old girl advertising sexual services.

He met her at a car park after agreeing on S$500 for sexual intercourse, and engaged in sex acts with her. He claimed trial but was convicted and sentenced to three months' jail in 2019.

Kow was stopped only by pure chance, when the victim's mother saw the messages he sent to her daughter, said the prosecutor.

The defence asked for nine months' jail instead, saying his client did not have much adult supervision or guidance when growing up, as his father had died when he was nine or 10.

Kow was prone to negative influence, said the lawyer, and became "deeply entangled in drugs". While Kow broke free of his drug issues, his "childhood attachment issues" remained unaddressed, manifesting themselves in an "addiction" to meet girls online for intimacy, said the lawyer.

Kow has since sought professional help, attending group therapy for sex addiction and couples therapy to understand what it means to have a healthy relationship.

The judge noted that Kow had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity, saved the victim from having to testify at trial and sought professional help for his "deviant behaviour".

He allowed Kow to begin his jail term in February.

For commercial sex with a minor, he could have been jailed up to seven years, fined, or both.