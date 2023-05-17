Some contractors face delays of up to two months, as more workers fall sick due to warmer weather

SINGAPORE: Some contractors are facing delays of up to two months in their projects, as more workers are calling in sick due to the recent soaring temperatures.

The temperature hit 37 degrees Celsius in Ang Mo Kio last Saturday (May 13), equalling a 40-year record for the highest daily maximum temperature here, according to the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The last time such a high was recorded was on Apr 17, 1983, in Tengah. NEA added that several locations across Singapore also recorded temperatures exceeding 36 degrees Celsius last Saturday.