Offenders who possess large amounts of controlled drugs will face up to 30 years’ jail from Jun 1

SINGAPORE: Offenders caught with large quantities of certain Class A controlled drugs, such as cannabis and methamphetamine, will face stiffer penalties – including caning – from Thursday (Jun 1), said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

The previous maximum punishment for possession of any controlled drug, regardless of weight, was 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to $20,000, or both.

Now, offenders can be caned depending on the amount of drugs they possess. Mandatory minimum sentences for certain weight thresholds have also been set, while the maximum punishment will now be 30 years’ jail and 15 strokes of the cane.

Amendments to Singapore’s main drugs legislation, the Misuse of Drugs Act, were passed in parliament in March.

The eight controlled drugs that this will apply to are cannabis, cannabis mixture, cannabis resin, cocaine, diamorphine (pure heroin), methamphetamine, morphine and opium.

For example, those who possess less than 10g of diamorphine can be jailed for up to 10 years or fined up to S$20,000, or both. There is no statutory minimum.

Those convicted of possessing at least 10g but less than 15g of diamorphine will face a minimum of 10 years' jail and five strokes of the cane. The maximum sentence is double that.

Those who possess more than 15g will receive at least 20 years’ jail and 10 strokes of the cane. The maximum sentence is 30 years' jail and 15 strokes of the cane.