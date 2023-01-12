Cooling of en bloc market expected this year with new measures on floor space, stamp duties

EN BLOC ACTIVITY COOLING OFF

Last year, collective sales totalled S$3.6 billion dollars, about 40 percent more than the S$2.2 billion in 2021, and far exceeding 2020's figure of S$127.3 million.

Mr Lee Sze Teck, senior director of research at Huttons Asia, said: "The en bloc market actually picked up in 2021. After the circuit breaker, developers came in to replenish their land. Then in December of 2021, we had cooling measures (and) the additional buyer's stamp duty for developers was raised to 40 per cent. That raised the risk for developers significantly, and slowed down the en bloc market in 2022."

The number of sites that sold successfully fell from 18 in 2021, to 13 last year.

Several en bloc properties sat on the market as sellers and buyers failed to agree on pricing, with more than 20 sites remaining unsold among the roughly 30 en bloc sites launched last year.

Some residential deals that did not go through include Kensington Park, which was listed for sale at more than S$1 billion dollars, and Loyang Valley, which was priced at S$980 million dollars.