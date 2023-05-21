Are cooling measures working? How HDB resale prices have changed in every Singapore town

SINGAPORE: Singapore has imposed three sets of property cooling measures in less than 18 months – all aimed at bringing prices down in a red-hot market.

But while the quarterly number of Housing Board (HDB) resale transactions has fallen since its peak in 2021, prices have continued to rise, albeit slower than before.

In the first quarter of 2023, the HDB resale price index grew 1 per cent from the preceding quarter – slower than the 2.3 per cent growth in the fourth quarter of 2022. However, it was also the 12th consecutive quarter that the resale price index has increased.

Cooling measures were implemented in December 2021, September 2022 and April 2023. While the latest tranche this year was firmly aimed at the private housing market by raising additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD), measures in the previous two sets targeted the public housing market.

“We think the HDB resale market is finding its footing and likely stabilising after the introduction of new cooling measures in September 2022,” said Ms Wong Siew Ying, head of research and content at PropNex.

How median HDB resale prices changed in every Singapore town: