Pritam Singh's words 'your call' under scrutiny as WP leader recalled by COP to give further evidence on Raeesah Khan case

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) secretary-general Pritam Singh was recalled on Wednesday (Dec 15) by the Committee of Privileges (COP) to clarify his version of events at an Oct 3 meeting with Ms Raeesah Khan.

This was after WP chair Sylvia Lim on Monday produced a document recording his exchange with Ms Khan at a disciplinary panel meeting on Nov 29.

The COP said in its fifth special report issued on Wednesday evening that Mr Singh was given the opportunity to clarify his evidence following that.

Wednesday's session was a much shorter affair, clocking in at just under 40 minutes, compared to the nine hours of questioning that the Leader of the Opposition faced last week.

The document Ms Lim had submitted to the COP were notes that she had taken during WP's disciplinary panel interview with Ms Khan on Nov 29. It set out an exchange between Mr Singh (PS) and Ms Khan (RK):

PS: Before Oct session, I met you + I told you it was your call. Did need to tell the truth in Parl occur to you?

RK: Yes but consumed with guilt + own experience. Thought it wouldn’t come up.

PS: Can’t lie right?

RK: Yes.

Mr Singh testified that Ms Lim’s notes accurately reflected what he had said to Ms Khan during the disciplinary hearing on Nov 29.

"YOUR CALL"

He agreed that the phrase "your call" might be understood that he had, on Oct 3, told Ms Khan that she had to make a choice as to whether to tell the truth or continue to lie, if she was asked on Oct 4 in Parliament.

But Mr Singh said that what he had meant when he said “your call” was that Ms Khan should take responsibility for her work in Parliament. And it had to be "looked at in context".

On Oct 4, Ms Khan went on to repeat in Parliament an untruth she had told on Aug 3 - that she had accompanied a sexual assault victim to the police station, who then came out crying as a police officer had made comments about her dressing and the fact that she had been drinking.

On Nov 1, Ms Khan made a statement in Parliament to apologise and clarify that she had heard the anecdote at a support group, but lied that she was with the victim as she did not want to reveal that she had been sexually assaulted at 18 while overseas.

The whole episode led to a complaint to the COP being made against Ms Khan, who has since resigned as MP for Sengkang GRC and from the Workers' Party.