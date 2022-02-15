Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap to face further probe, Raeesah Khan fined S$35,000 after Parliament agrees with COP recommendations

SINGAPORE: Former Workers’ Party (WP) MP Raeesah Khan will be fined for lying in Parliament, while party leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap will be referred to the public prosecutor after the House voted on Tuesday (Feb 15) to proceed with recommendations made by the Committee of Privileges (COP).

This came after a debate on two motions filed by Leader of the House Indranee Rajah, which lasted more than four hours.

The first motion was split into two parts after she clarified with the Workers' Party that it would support some parts of it.

The first part comprised taking note of the COP's report and agreeing with its findings that Ms Khan was guilty of abusing parliamentary privilege by lying twice in Parliament on Aug 3. It also said she should be fined S$25,000 for this. All MPs agreed with the motion.

The second part was on Ms Khan being fined S$10,000 for repeating the lie on Oct 4. A majority of MPs agreed with the motion, although WP members stood to register their dissent to this, as did the Progress Singapore Party's Non-Constituency MPs.

SECOND MOTION ALSO PASSED

The second motion on the COP's recommendation that Mr Singh and Mr Faisal be referred to the public prosecutor was also voted in two parts.

The first part was that offences under the Parliament (Privileges, Immunities and Powers) Act may have been committed before the COP.

The COP said in its final report on Feb 10 that it was “satisfied” that Mr Singh, who is WP chief and Leader of the Opposition, had lied while giving evidence under oath, which could amount to perjury.

Mr Faisal should also be investigated for his “refusal to answer relevant questions put by the Committee”, which could constitute contempt of Parliament, it said.

The second part of the motion involved agreeing with the COP’s recommendations to defer any sanctions on the two and party chairman Sylvia Lim for their roles in Ms Khan’s lies, until any investigations and criminal proceedings against Mr Singh have been concluded.

All MPs agreed with both parts of the second motion, except for WP members who stood to register their dissent.