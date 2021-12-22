Raeesah Khan stands by her evidence; psychiatrist says she did not have any disorder that would 'predispose' her to lying: COP report

SINGAPORE: Former Workers' Party (WP) Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan maintained that the party's leaders did not tell her to clarify a lie she had told in Parliament, according to a summary of further evidence she gave on Wednesday (Dec 22) to the Committee of Privileges (COP).

This is Ms Khan's second time appearing before the committee, which is looking into a complaint against her for lying in Parliament.

She admitted that she had lied in Parliament on Aug 3 about a sexual assault case, and had repeated the lie on Oct 4.

On Nov 1, Ms Khan admitted in Parliament that she had lied about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station because she was a survivor of a sexual assault. She also said she did not want to reveal that she had heard the anecdote in a support group.

She subsequently resigned as an MP and from the WP.

When questioned by the COP on Dec 2, Ms Khan said that she had told WP leaders at a meeting on Aug 8 about the lie and was then told to "retain the narrative", which she took to mean that she should continue lying.

She also sent a text message on Aug 8 to two aides - Ms Loh Pei Ying and Mr Yudhisthra Nathan, telling them that WP leaders had told her to "take the information to the grave". Ms Loh and Mr Nathan had given evidence corroborating Ms Khan's account.

But WP chief Pritam Singh told the COP that this conversation did not take place, and that there had been no discussion during the meeting about whether or how to correct Ms Khan’s untruth.

"EXTREMELY OUT OF LINE"

In addition, he suggested to the COP that Ms Khan suffered from "disassociation" due to past trauma and asked that she undergo a psychiatric assessment.

In her testimony to the COP, WP chair Sylvia Lim also said that Ms Khan was "doing things without thinking about what she was doing".

She said that Ms Khan submitted documents to a WP disciplinary panel from a psychotherapist, with indications that Ms Khan was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder and that she is undergoing therapy.

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament said in a press release on Wednesday that the Committee invited Ms Khan to undergo a psychiatric assessment.

She agreed and saw Dr Christopher Cheok, acting chief and senior consultant at the department of forensic psychiatry at the Institute of Mental Health, on Dec 17 and Dec 20.

Responding to the claims by Mr Singh and Ms Lim about her mental state, Ms Khan said that it was "extremely out of line" for them "to have used mental illness as a means to discredit someone", according to the summary.

"Mr Singh had tried to paint a picture of her as someone who was mentally unstable, when she was of sound mind," said the report from the COP summarising the key points of Ms Khan's testimony.