WP’s ‘attempts to politicise’ COP report ‘regrettable’; findings ‘based on objective evidence’: Tan Chuan-Jin

SINGAPORE: Attempts to politicise the Committee of Privileges' (COP) findings on the complaint against Ms Raeesah Khan for lying in the House are "regrettable", said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin on Friday (Feb 11).

His comments come after the Workers' Party (WP) issued a statement earlier in the day, saying that it noted "with grave concern" the COP’s recommendation to refer two of its party leaders for possible public prosecution.

"The statement suggests that the COP’s recommendations are related to the political work of Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Muhamad Faisal Bin Abdul Manap, as opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). It further suggests that this would affect the building of a democratic society," said Mr Tan.

He added that the COP's findings are "based on objective evidence, which is available to all to see".

“The COP looked at the conduct of Mr Singh and Mr Faisal. Their conduct before the COP amounts to potential criminal offences," Mr Tan said.

A motion to debate the report in Parliament next week has been filed. The WP has said that party chief Mr Singh, WP chair Sylvia Lim and vice-chair Mr Faisal will be expressing their views on the report in Parliament.

"The motion on the COP’s findings and recommendations will be debated and decided on their merits, in full public view. Attempts to politicise the matter even before it has been debated are regrettable," the Speaker said.

The COP had on Thursday released its final report on the complaint made against Ms Khan, a former WP MP, for lying in Parliament about accompanying a sexual assault victim to the police station. She also alleged the police had mishandled the case.

The committee recommended that Ms Khan be fined S$35,000 for telling a false anecdote in Parliament on Aug 3 and repeating it on Oct 4.

It also proposed that Mr Singh and Mr Faisal be referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges, saying it was “satisfied” that the WP leaders were untruthful while testifying under oath.

In its statement on Friday, the WP said: "The Workers’ Party notes these developments with grave concern. The last time criminal charges were brought against an elected opposition MP relating to their political work was in the 1980s."