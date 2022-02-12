‘Proper and correct’ for COP to propose that WP leaders be referred to public prosecutor: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: It was “proper and correct” for the Committee of Privileges (COP) to propose that Workers’ Party (WP) leaders Pritam Singh and Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said on Saturday (Feb 12).

The COP had on Thursday released its final report on the complaint made against former WP MP Raeesah Khan for lying in Parliament about a sexual assault case. It recommended that she be fined S$35,000 for telling a false anecdote in Parliament on Aug 3 and repeating it on Oct 4.

The committee also proposed that WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh, as well as party vice-chair Faisal Manap be referred to the public prosecutor for possible criminal charges, saying it was “satisfied” that they were untruthful while testifying under oath.

"I feel it is proper and correct for the Committee of Privileges to refer the case to the public prosecutor because, should the issue really go to trial, Mr Pritam Singh and Mr Faisal Manap can then furnish all the evidence before the judge, argue their case, defend themselves and clear their name,” Mr Ong said on the sidelines of an event at the new Woodlands Health Campus.

“The issue of being outnumbered by PAP members doesn't arise in the court of law. The judge is independent, and the judge is objective. Further, if no wrong is done, there is no fear of the Leader of Opposition losing his seat.”