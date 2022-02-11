How is Workers’ Party affected by COP report on Raeesah Khan?

CHANCE FOR WP LEADERS TO DEFEND THEMSELVES

However, Dr Koh said that the report has been “conscientious” in establishing the conditions under which Ms Khan lied, and it has given clear reasons why the issues related to Mr Singh and Mr Faisal’s testimonies be referred to the public prosecutor.

“The most important point is this – we know that during the hearings, the public did not quite understand why the process seemed one-way, the Committee asked questions and the respondents could merely answer,” she said.

“So, if the matter is referred to the Public Prosecutor for the possible criminal offence of perjury, Mr Singh and Mr Faisal too could have recourse to legal counsel, offer fresh evidence, and defend themselves with the opportunity for cross-examination of those who give evidence.”

She added that it is "non-partisan" for the Attorney-General’s Chambers and public prosecutor to handle the matter, with the caveat that anyone in AGC previously associated with the ruling party should recuse himself from dealing with the matter.

On this, Assoc Prof Tan said it was a “wise and prudent move”, and both WP MPs will “have their day in court”, if they are charged.

“The standard of proof required in a criminal matter is beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

However, the potential court case will still be a “dark cloud” over the party leaders and WP, and raise credibility issues for them, he added.

“They also have to deal with the AHTC (Aljunied-Hougang Town Council) law suit as well. So they have lots on their plate. The reality is that their resources, time and energy will be spent dealing with these issues which could otherwise be deployed to walking and working the ground.”

SPEED UP LEADERSHIP TRANSITION FOR WP?

A longer-term implication is that Mr Singh and Mr Faisal may lose their seats in Parliament, and may be disqualified from contesting in the next election - if they are slapped with criminal charges, and if either is found guilty and if he is then fined more than S$2,000.

In Singapore, any person convicted of an offence and sentenced to at least a year's jail or a fine of at least $2,000 is disqualified from elections.

Both are MPs in Aljunied GRC so a by-election may have to be called if two out of five MPs in the Group Representation Constituency are forced to step down before 2025, when the next General Election is due.

But as Mr Chong pointed out, this could take some time to pan out.

Assoc Prof Tan raised another possible scenario, saying that the COP report “raises the legitimate question” of whether Mr Singh should step down as Leader of the Opposition and as secretary-general of WP.

It also raises the question of whether the WP team in Aljunied GRC should resign so that a by-election can be called, he said.

“What is more significant is that the report marks a sad day for parliamentary democracy in Singapore. The first and sitting LO (Leader of the Opposition) implicated, the leading Opposition party showed highly questionable, if not egregious, conduct,” he said.

However, most observers felt that a “mature” opposition party should be able to weather this political storm.

“An effective organisation should be larger than any particular individual, leaders included. So if the Workers’ Party is a mature political party, they should have a process for replacing Mr Singh and Mr Faisal should it come to that,” said Assoc Prof Chong.

Dr Koh said that to recover from this, the WP should have effect a “sped-up leadership transition process to profile the other WP MPs more heavily in the days ahead”.

She noted that Aljunied GRC MPs Gerald Giam and Leon Perera, as well as Sengkang MPs He Tingru and Louis Chua have been relatively uninvolved or “untainted” by the controversy.

“This may also have been part of a strategy after it was clear that what Ms Khan did would have been a wider ripple effect when the government bench did not look like it would brush aside this serious unforced error by the WP,” said Dr Koh.

Read the full COP report here.