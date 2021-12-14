Sylvia Lim says time was needed to structure Raeesah Khan’s clarification after she repeated lie in Parliament: COP report

SINGAPORE: When Ms Raeesah Khan repeated on Oct 4 a lie that she had told in Parliament, Workers' Party chair Sylvia Lim did not think it was an option to have Ms Khan clarify the untruth at a parliamentary sitting the next day, according to a report from the Committee of Privileges (COP) released on Tuesday evening (Dec 14),

Ms Lim, who is MP for Aljunied GRC, testified on Monday before the COP. The fourth special report on the hearings contains the main points from the testimonies of Ms Lim and of Sengkang MP Associate Professor Jamus Lim.

Ms Lim told the COP that time was needed to carefully structure Ms Khan’s clarification, and make sure that she was comfortable with it.

Ms Lim also cited what happened on Aug 3, when Ms Khan first told the lie in Parliament. At the time, Mr Singh had drafted a clarification for Ms Khan, which she delivered later that same day.

The clarification, in which Ms Khan "said it was Bedok police station and so on and forth" was one which "further told a lie", said Ms Lim in her evidence included in the video of the session, which was also released on Tuesday evening.

"So I would say that haste in this circumstance, even on Oct 4, is not wise and we needed to do it calmly and with due deliberation," said Ms Lim.

Ms Lim testified that while she had known from Aug 8 that Ms Khan had lied in Parliament, she was initially not involved in handling the matter.

Ms Lim was also asked about a WhatsApp message that Ms Khan had sent to her assistants Ms Loh Pei Ying and Mr Yudhishthra Nathan, which said that WP leaders had told Ms Khan to "take the information to the grave".

Ms Lim disagreed with Ms Khan’s evidence.

The report also stated that the COP has asked Ms Lim if she could rule out that any of Ms Khan’s mental conditions (including dissociation) may have caused Ms Khan to make the statement - "take the information to the grave" - to which Ms Lim said she could not rule anything out.