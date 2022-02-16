'Standard protocols' applied to Sylvia Lim during COP hearing; permission not required to use toilet: Parliament office

SINGAPORE: “Standard protocols” apply to witnesses at parliamentary committee hearings, and these protocols “are carried out to balance witnesses’ well-being with the due process”, the Office of the Clerk of Parliament said on Wednesday (Feb 16).

Witnesses are also free to use the toilet whenever they wish to do so, the office said.

The office was responding to an account shared by Workers’ Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim in Parliament on Tuesday of her experience while waiting to give oral evidence to the Committee of Privileges (COP).

In her account, Ms Lim said: “I waited for two days in a guarded room and was denied the use of any communication devices. When I needed to visit the bathroom, I was accompanied by security. When I requested to use the disabled toilet to have more space, permission was sought.”

“Doesn't all this border on oppressive? Our courts of law do not subject witnesses to such treatment,” she added.

The office said that "standard protocols" applied to all witnesses regarding the use of communication devices and the requirement to wait in designated rooms before they were called upon to give evidence.

“To protect them against perceptions of undue influence, all witnesses were advised not to have communication devices and other electronic equipment with them until they have completed their testimonies,” it said.

“They individually waited in assigned rooms where they could be physically reached when it was their turn. They were provided reading materials, meals and drinks for their comfort and convenience.

“Every witness also had an attending Parliament officer who could immediately respond to any requests or queries.”