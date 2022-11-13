COP27: Food production system needs to change to be more climate resilient, says Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The food production system needs to change to be more climate resilient, with climate change continuing to threaten the access to food for many globally, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Sunday (Nov 12).

Speaking during a joint food resilience event at the COP27 Singapore Pavilion in Egypt, Ms Fu said that countries need better understanding of the impact of climate change to pivot towards resilient and sustainable food production.

"As a small island with less than 1 per cent of our land available for food production, our companies in the agri-food ecosystem must grow more with less," she said in her speech.

"We have laid our '30 by 30' goal, to build the capability and capacity to grow 30% of our nutritional needs by 2030. It is an ambitious goal that requires innovation.

"While we are in the nascent stage of developing our agri-tech industry, I am happy to share that we are seeing some promising innovations."

She mentioned Temasek Rice – developed by researchers at Temasek Life Sciences Laboratory – that can withstand extreme climate conditions such as flood, drought, and resist pests.

Singapore is also developing solutions such as an indoor vertical vegetable farming system that uses 90 per cent less water and recirculating aquaculture systems for sea-based fish production, using less energy and upcycling fish waste into valuable products.

It is also investing in research for new technologies, she added.

"In 2019, we started the Singapore Food Story R&D Programme focusing on sustainable urban food production, future foods, and food safety science and innovation," Ms Fu said.

"Last month, we announced that we will invest another tranche, in areas such as improving the nutritional qualities of crop and fish varieties, and developing future foods with better nutrition, taste, and texture. This brings our commitment under the programme to S$300 million."

Novel food is another area that has much potential to supplement food security, she said, adding that it utilises less land and has a smaller carbon footprint compared to conventional animal proteins.

"To enable innovations while regulating the safety of such foods, the Singapore Food Agency has in place the novel food regulatory framework to facilitate companies producing novel food products to conduct safety assessments of their products for review before they are permitted for sale," she said.

In 2020, Singapore became the first regulatory authority to allow cultured meat to be sold. More recently, food products containing the microbial protein Solein were approved for sale, Ms Fu said.

She added that cultured meat products will take time to scale up and commercialise.