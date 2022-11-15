COP27: Singapore calls for global focus and action amid ‘war' on climate crisis

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt: Singapore has warned that the world could “lose sight of the war on the climate crisis”, as governments continued negotiations at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt.

Minister for Sustainability and Environment Grace Fu delivered Singapore’s national statement at COP27 on Tuesday (Nov 15), reaffirming the country’s commitment to decisive global action this decade.

She said that there was a risk that parties focus on “pressing issues of the day” but lose focus on the need for shared international ambition to keep global temperatures down.

“We are at a crossroads. This is why COP27 is pivotal – our choices today will determine our future,” she said, pushing for collective resolve.

“Singapore calls for commitment, implementation and partnerships for decisive global action in this decade to keep 1.50 degrees Celsius within reach.”

“We must work together towards our agreed goals, for a greener planet. Global standards and tariff-free trade are essential to scale green technology and products. The world’s largest emitters should lead the economic transition, collaboratively.”