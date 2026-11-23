SINGAPORE: Following the collapse of climate talks at the COP31 summit in the Turkish city of Antalya, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said Singapore regretted that countries were unable to reach an agreement on a climate pact.

However, Singapore will work to sustain the momentum of global climate action and to make COP32 a success, Ms Fu said in a Facebook post on Monday (Nov 23).

"Singapore regrets that parties could not reach agreement on the Antalya Pact," she said.

While the pact "fell short of expectations of some countries", it had many positive elements, such as the reaffirmation of a commitment by parties to multilateralism.

The pact also included support for universal early-warning coverage by 2027, a call to strengthen and accelerate sustainable ocean-based action in national climate plans, and a new 35 by 35 global electrification target aimed at increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035.

If adopted, the pact would have contributed to efforts to limit how far global warming goes beyond 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels and how long it remains above that threshold.

"At the closing plenary, Singapore expressed the hope that the setback would not pull countries apart, and encouraged all countries to strengthen their resolve to work constructively with each other and our incoming COP32 presidency to reach an agreement at COP32 that will strengthen multilateralism and deliver concrete results for our people and planet," said Ms Fu.

"Singapore would like to thank Türkiye and Australia for their tireless efforts to forge consensus at COP31 and look forward to working with the incoming Ethiopian COP32 presidency to sustain the momentum of global climate action and to make COP32 a success."

Before her trip to Antalya, Ms Fu had said that the COP31 talks were expected to be tougher than in previous years amid increased global tensions and competing domestic priorities.