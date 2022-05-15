Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu tests positive for COVID-19 in Copenhagen

SINGAPORE: Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu has tested positive for COVID-19 while in Copenhagen.

She revealed in a Facebook post on Sunday (May 15) that she had tested positive after arriving from Amsterdam.

"Still managed to attend the Ministerial Meeting on Climate Change via Zoom, although my voice was breaking," she said, thanking her colleagues and fellow ministers for accommodating her.

The climate change meeting, which is jointly held by the United Kingdom and Egypt, brought together ministers from more than 40 countries to Copenhagen to discuss the commitments of the Glasgow Climate Pact.

It will focus on the practical action needed to shift from negotiations to implementation ahead of the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP27, which will be held in November in Egypt.

Ms Fu said in her post that she had "mild flu-like symptoms like a runny nose and fever", but she was otherwise "quite well".