Singapore affiliate of Chinese firm Corad Technology placed on US trade blacklist

SINGAPORE: A Singapore affiliate of Chinese firm Corad Technology Limited was on Wednesday (Nov 24) placed on a US government trade blacklist over national security and foreign policy concerns.

The affiliate, Corad Technology Pte Ltd, was among 27 entities added to the list by the Department of Commerce.

"These 27 entities have been determined by the US government to be acting contrary to the national security or foreign policy interests of the United States," said the department in its final rule.

Aside from Corad Technology Pte Ltd, two other affiliates of Corad Technology Limited located in China and Japan were also added to the entity list.

The three affiliates "have been involved in sales of technology from the United States and other Western nations to Iran's military and space programmes, Democratic People's Republic of Korea (North Korea) front companies, and Chinese government and defence industry subordinate entities", said the Department of Commerce.

Corad Technology Pte Ltd is located at Ubi Crescent. It services the semiconductor industry by designing and manufacturing circuit boards and probe cards, according to its website.

The Department of Commerce's entity list is used to restrict the export, re-export and in-country transfer of items to entities on the list.

Suppliers to companies on the entity list will need to apply for a licence before they can sell to them, which is likely to be denied.

Corad Technology Limited, which has addresses in Hong Kong and Taiwan, was first placed on the entity list in August 2019.

CNA has contacted Corad Technology for its response to the Department of Commerce's action.