Divers wanted: New citizen science programme to help monitor Singapore reefs

SINGAPORE: Recreational divers keen to do their part to monitor and conserve local reefs may now do so through a new citizen science programme called Reef X.

The programme, an initiative by non-profit conservation group Marine Stewards, will support multiple coral reef research and conservation efforts in Singapore.

Working with the National Parks Board (NParks), the organisation aims to train about 60 divers this year in basic reef survey techniques, including sealife identification, as well as photo and video documentation of reefs.

They will also learn how to spot threats like coral bleaching and to maintain and upkeep coral nurseries. The data collected will help experts monitor the health of the corals.

"Documenting the reefs’ biodiversity through images and videos will offer a glimpse of the biodiversity that occurs on our reefs. Over time, the data collected will give an indication of decline or recovery of the reef," said Dr Jeffrey Low, senior manager at NParks, on Wednesday (Apr 13).