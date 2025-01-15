Cordlife's cord blood, human tissue banking service licences renewed

SINGAPORE: Cordlife's cord blood and human tissue banking service licences have been renewed for a year, the company announced on Tuesday (Jan 14).

In a bourse filing, Cordlife said it was informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) that the director-general of health has decided to renew its licences from Jan 14.

“The company is committed to meeting all applicable regulatory requirements and compliance measures, before considering the full resumption of operations in Singapore,” said Cordlife.

“Accordingly, at this stage, the company is unable to assess the financial impact on the financial performance of the group for the financial year ending Dec 31, 2025.”

Cordlife's mishandling of cord blood units came to public attention in November 2023 when MOH announced its investigation into the company.

Seven of its tanks storing cord blood units were exposed to temperatures above acceptable limits.

About 2,200 cord blood units were found damaged in one of its tanks, affecting at least 2,150 clients.

In April last year, it was announced another 5,300 cord blood units in a second tank and dry shipper were deemed "non-viable".

Cordlife was allowed to resume its cord blood banking services in a limited manner in September last year. It could collect, test, process and store no more than 30 units of new cord blood per month from Sep 15, 2024, to Jan 13, 2025.

Follow-up audits by the health ministry in August 2024 showed that the company had met the essential requirements to resume its provision of cord blood banking services.

CNA has contacted MOH to find out if Cordlife will now be allowed to collect, test, process and store more than 30 units of new cord blood per month and if there are other restrictions on the company.