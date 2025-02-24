Singapore's core inflation dips to 0.8% in January, lowest since June 2021

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation fell to 0.8 per cent year-on-year in January, from a revised 1.7 per cent in December last year.

The drop was due to lower inflation across all broad consumer price index categories, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Feb 24).

The last time core inflation was lower was in June 2021, when it came in at 0.6 per cent.

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport, decreased by 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, overall inflation eased to 1.2 per cent in January, from 1.5 per cent in December.

"This reflected a moderation in accommodation inflation, in addition to the fall in core inflation," said the authorities.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation – which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes – fell by 0.7 per cent.

SECTORS

Services inflation slowed from 1.6 per cent in December to 1 per cent in January largely due to a fall in the costs of general, vocational and higher education, as well as outpatient and inpatient care services.

Food inflation fell to 1.5 per cent from 2.3 per cent as the prices of prepared meals rose at a slower pace.

Accommodation inflation also decreased from 2.1 per cent to 1.6 per cent due to smaller increases in housing rents, housing maintenance and repair costs.

Inflation for retail and other goods dropped from 0.5 per cent to -0.6 per cent in January as there was a sharper decline in the prices of footwear, alongside a drop in the prices of medical goods and other personal effects.

Electricity and gas inflation saw a decline from 2.4 per cent to -2.9 per cent on account of lower electricity prices, while gas prices rose at a slower pace.

Private transport inflation increased to 2.8 per cent from -0.9 per cent in December due to higher car prices.