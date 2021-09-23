Singapore's core inflation continues to rise in August

SINGAPORE: Consumer prices in Singapore rose again in August, driven by higher food inflation and a smaller decline in the cost of retail and other goods, official data on Thursday (Sep 23) showed.

Core inflation inched up 1.1 per cent year-on-year, an increase from the 1.0 per cent in July when it rose to a two-year high.

Singapore's core inflation, which excludes accommodation and private transport costs, has remained positive for seven consecutive months.

The headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, eased slightly to 2.4 per cent in August from 2.5 per cent in July, according to figures from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

This reflected lower private transport inflation, which more than offset the rise in core inflation, said MAS and MTI.