Singapore's core inflation up 1.5% in October, biggest rise in nearly 3 years

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation in October rose to its highest in nearly three years on the back of rising food and services prices.

Official data released on Tuesday (Nov 23) showed that core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport costs - went up to 1.5 per cent year-on-year, an increase from the 1.2 per cent in September.

A Reuters poll of economists had forecast an increase of 1.3 per cent.

Meanwhile, the headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, jumped to 3.2 per cent year-on-year in October - compared with 2.5 per cent in the previous month - also beating the forecast of 2.8 per cent.

Providing the figures in a joint release, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said the increase reflected stronger private transport and accommodation inflation, on top of the higher core inflation.

PRICES OF SERVICES AND FOOD GO UP

Food inflation rose to 1.7 per cent in October, up from 1.6 per cent in September. This was largely due to the increase in prices of non-cooked food, with inflation of prepared meals mostly flat.

Higher inflation for airfares and holiday expenses led to an increase in the pace of services inflation - from 1.2 per cent in September to 1.6 per cent in October. Tuition and other fees, as well as prices of recreational and cultural services, also saw larger increases.

Car prices, which were affected by the rise in COE premiums, saw strong increases, which led to a sharp rise in private transport costs. Inflation in this category jumped to 14.3 per cent year-on-year in October, compared to 10.8 per cent the month before.