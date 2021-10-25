Singapore's core inflation continues to edge up in September

SINGAPORE: Consumer prices in Singapore continued to rise in September, due in part to higher food as well as electricity and gas prices, official data on Monday (Oct 25) showed.

Core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport costs - edged up to 1.2 per cent year-on-year, an increase from the 1.1 per cent in August.



Meanwhile, the headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, edged up to 2.5 per cent year-on-year in September, from 2.4 per cent in August, according to figures from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

This reflected higher inflation for accommodation and food, said MAS and MTI.

RISE IN FOOD PRICES, ELECTRICITY & GAS

Food inflation rose to 1.6 per cent in September, up from 1.5 per cent in August, as the prices of non-cooked food and prepared meals increased at a slightly faster pace.

Electricity and gas prices picked up more sharply, recording 9.9 per cent, from the 9.7 per cent in August. This was on back of the larger increase in average electricity prices paid by households under the Open Electricity Market, said MAS and MTI.

The cost of retail and other goods remained negative, falling at the same pace of 1.1 per cent. The smaller drop in the prices of clothing and footwear was broadly offset by lower inflation for personal effects and the larger decline in the prices of non‐durable household goods, the authorities said.