Singapore’s core inflation rises to 4.8% in July, driven by higher prices of food, electricity and gas

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation rose further to 4.8 per cent in July, driven mainly by stronger increases in the prices of food, electricity and gas, official data on Tuesday (Aug 23) showed.

This is higher than the figure of 4.4 per cent in June.

The last time Singapore reported higher year-on-year growth was in November 2008, when core inflation was 5.5 per cent.

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport costs.

The headline consumer price index, or overall inflation, rose to 7 per cent year-on-year in July, surpassing the 6.7 per cent reported in June.

"Apart from higher core inflation, both private transport and accommodation inflation also increased in July," said the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) in a joint media release.

OVERALL INFLATION INCREASES

Overall inflation increased in July, mainly due to higher inflation for food, electricity and gas, as well as accommodation.

Food inflation came in higher due to steeper increases in the prices of both food services and

non-cooked food, hitting 6.1 per cent in July.

Inflation for electricity and gas rose to 24 per cent in July, compared to 20 per cent in June, on the back of a larger increase in electricity and gas tariffs.

Accommodation inflation also picked up due to a faster pace of increase in housing rents, hitting 4.6 per cent in July.

Services inflation rose to 3.5 per cent in July as the costs of outpatient services, airfares, as well as recreational and cultural services recorded larger increases.

Private transport inflation rose to 22.2 per cent from 21.9 per cent in June due to a stronger pickup in car prices.

Meanwhile, prices of retail and other goods registered a slower pace of increase, coming in at 2.8 per cent in July, as inflation for telecommunication equipment, medicines and health products declined. At the same time, the cost of personal effects fell.

SUPPLY CHAIN FRICTIONS EASED SLIGHTLY

Globally, supply chain frictions have eased slightly and some commodity prices have levelled off, said MAS and MTI.

But global inflation is likely to stay elevated in the near term as key commodity markets continue to face supply constraints and labour markets in many major economies remain tight.

Additionally, the recovery in domestic demand in some regional economies as COVID-19 restrictions are eased could raise inflation in these economies. Hence, upward pressures on Singapore’s import prices could persist.

"On the domestic front, the labour market remains tight, keeping wage growth strong. Amid firm consumer spending, businesses are likely to pass on increases in the prices of fuel, utilities and other imported inputs, as well as labour costs, to consumer prices," said MAS and MTI.

The authorities added that MAS core inflation is projected to stay elevated over the next few months, before it begins to ease towards the end of the year.

Car and accommodation cost increases are also likely to stay firm for the rest of the year.

For the full year, overall inflation is expected to come in at 5 per cent to 6 per cent, while MAS core inflation is projected to average at 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

"Fresh shocks to global commodity prices, as well as domestic wage pressures remain as upside risks to inflation," said the authorities.