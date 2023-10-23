Singapore’s core inflation eases to 3% in September, lowest since March 2022

SINGAPORE: Singapore's core inflation continued on a downward trend, falling to 3 per cent year-on-year in September, official data showed on Monday (Oct 23).

The decline from 3.4 per cent in August was due to lower inflation for food, and retail and other goods, the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said.

The last time core inflation was lower than 3.0 per cent was in March 2022, when it was 2.9 per cent.

Core inflation had risen to 5.5 per cent in January and February this year, a 14-year high, before trending downwards in the following months.

Core inflation excludes accommodation and private transport costs.

Overall inflation inched higher to 4.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September, up from 4.0 per cent in the preceding month.

"This reflected a pickup in private transport inflation which more than offset the decline in core and accommodation inflation," said MTI and MAS.

SECTORS

Food inflation declined to 4.3 per cent in September as the prices of non-cooked food and prepared meals rose more slowly.

Retail and other goods inflation fell to 0.9 per cent on the back of a fall in the prices of clothing and footwear, and personal effects, while the prices of personal care and medical goods rose more slowly.

Accommodation inflation in September eased from 4.4 per cent to 4.3 per cent year-on-year as the pace of increase in housing rents moderated.

Electricity and gas costs in September fell at the same rate as August at -1.4 per cent, as a smaller decline in electricity prices was broadly offset by a steeper fall in gas prices.

Services inflation in September was unchanged at 3.1 per cent, as a larger increase in the cost of telecommunication services was offset by a smaller increase in holiday expenses.

Private transport inflation surged from 6.3 per cent to 8.5 per cent in September as car prices saw a steeper increase while petrol prices also rose.