Singapore’s core inflation holds steady at 1.4% in May

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation held steady at 1.4 per cent in May, although higher energy costs are expected to raise imported costs over time, according to official data released on Tuesday (Jun 23).

While there was higher food as well as retail and other goods inflation, these were mostly offset by lower services inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said in a joint media release.

May's core inflation rate was lower than the median forecast of 1.6 per cent in a Reuters poll.

Overall inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index-All Items, was also unchanged from April at 1.8 per cent, as the higher inflation in private transport and accommodation, food, as well as retail and other goods, was largely offset by lower services inflation, said MAS and MTI.

On a month-on-month basis, core prices - which exclude accommodation and private transport - increased by 0.7 per cent in May.