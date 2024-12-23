Singapore's core inflation falls to 1.9% in November

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s core inflation fell to 1.9 per cent year-on-year in November from 2.1 per cent in October.

The easing was mainly due to a moderation in food and services inflation, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on Monday (Dec 23).

On a month-on-month basis, core inflation - which excludes accommodation and private transport - was unchanged.

Meanwhile overall inflation increased to 1.6 per cent on-year in November from 1.4 per cent in October, driven by a more gradual decline in private transport costs, which outweighed the fall in core inflation.

On a month-on-month basis, overall inflation - which excludes non-consumption expenditures such as purchases of houses, shares and other financial assets and income taxes - also remained unchanged.