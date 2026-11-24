SINGAPORE: A supervisor at the Ace@Work student care centre at Corporation Primary School was sentenced to three years and six months' jail on Monday (Nov 23), after she was found guilty of misappropriating close to S$400,000 (US$310,000).

Following a trial, Tharanyaa Mohan, 35, was convicted of all four charges of criminal breach of trust for misappropriating money as an employee of Ace@Work.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Timothy Ong and Kamen Chiang argued that in her capacity as a supervisor, Tharanyaa handled a sizeable amount of money – school fees paid by parents of students at Ace@Work's centre.

The Singaporean woman admitted receiving S$607,005.20 in cash and S$11,709 in bank transfers to her personal bank accounts, representing school fees paid by parents, the prosecution said.

She deposited S$75,045 into Ace@Work's accounts during the same period, and "had no explanation" for the vast discrepancy between the amounts she collected and the amounts deposited, they argued.

She also could not explain why S$1,485 was deposited into her personal bank accounts from cheques issued by the students' parents, the prosecution submitted.

Tharanyaa was found guilty of misappropriating S$382,077.80 between 2016 and 2019. The prosecution sought a jail term of four years and four months to five years.

CNA has asked Ace@Work and Corporation Primary School for comment on the outcome of the criminal proceedings, the nature of the civil case, if Tharanyaa is still working at the centre, and how internal processes have changed since her crimes were discovered.

Ace@Work is no longer the student care vendor at Corporation Primary School. The school's website lists Nascans as the current vendor.

On Monday, Mr Chiang addressed the defence's point that Tharanyaa had not made restitution and had been declared bankrupt in July 2025.

Tharanyaa's bank records showed regular payments to mobile gaming company Moon Active, online shopping platform Zalora and food delivery platform Foodpanda, he said.

Her bank statements showed how she depleted the money deposited into her accounts, Mr Chiang said, describing this as "wanton and lavish spending" on consumer and entertainment goods beyond her means.

Tharanyaa's lawyer, Mr Terence Hua from Rex Legal Law Corporation, argued for one-and-a-half years to two years' jail, urging the court to take into account the financial toll the offences had already taken on his client's life.

She was also dealing with a divorce and related matters in the Family Justice Courts, and had been "psychologically drained" by many major downfalls and legal proceedings over a prolonged period, he said in mitigation.

He also asked District Judge John Ng not to impose a compensation order.

Such an order would require Tharanyaa to pay Ace@Work for losses arising from her offences.

The prosecution said that it is not seeking one because Tharanyaa was already facing civil proceedings over the misappropriated funds.

In delivering his decision, Judge Ng said that the money Tharanyaa misappropriated was "not so astronomical" but "at the same time still significant".

"It's always a sad thing when it comes to breaching of trust," he said, adding that Tharanyaa's employer likely put more trust in her after she showed she could take on more responsibilities.

Regardless of whether Tharanyaa had "carelessly stumbled upon" the fact that she could delay depositing the money she collected into the company's bank account and let the amount snowball, Judge Ng said that he sympathised with the owners of Ace@Work.

"They have to face the consequences of your illegal actions. From today, you will face the consequences of your offences," he added.

The maximum sentence for criminal breach of trust for an employee entrusted with company property is up to 15 years' jail and a fine.