Cost-of-living cash payout, higher buyer's stamp duty: 7 things you need to know about Budget 2023

SINGAPORE: In his Budget speech this year, Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong noted the challenges that Singapore has to face, including inflationary pressures.

While there are early signs that global headline inflation rates are softening, the Government expects Singapore's headline inflation to remain high for at least the first half of this year, Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister, said in Parliament on Tuesday (Feb 14).

The Government is hence rolling out a slew of measures targeted at softening the impact of inflation on the cost of living.

Here are seven things to know about this year's Budget speech.

1. Cushioning the effects of inflation

The Government will hand out a one-time "cost-of-living special payment" to eligible Singaporeans who are 21 and above this year, have annual assessable income below S$100,000 and do not own more than one property.

The payments range from S$200 to S$400, depending on how much income the individual earns. The payment will be disbursed in June to around 2.5 million adult Singaporeans.

All Singaporean households will also get another S$300 in Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers in January 2024.

Singaporeans will also get higher cash payouts under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Voucher scheme.

Those residing in homes with annual values of S$13,000 and below will have an increased GSTV Cash quantum from S$500 to S$700 this year, and to S$850 from next year.

For those residing in home with annual values of above S$13,000 to S$21,000, the cash payout will rise from S$250 to S$350 this year and to S$450 from next year.

As part of the Assurance Package, about 2.9 million adult Singaporeans will get between S$700 and S$2,250 in total over the five years of the package, an increase of up to S$650 from the earlier announced support.

2. Helping families to achieve housing aspirations

Housing grants for first-timer families buying resale flats will increase by up to S$30,000, depending on the size of the flat.

First-timer families are those who have not had any housing subsidies before. To be eligible for the grant, they should not earn more than S$14,000 a month, and they also should not have any private property.

The Government will also finetune its Built-To-Order (BTO) balloting to help specific groups, such as first-timer families with children and young married couples aged 40 and below who are buying their first home. The measures include giving them an additional ballot for their BTO flat applications.