Cough, cold syrup linked to child kidney injuries overseas not distributed in Singapore: HSA
HSA says it has not received any reports about acute kidney injury or deaths in children related to the consumption of contaminated liquid-based medicines.
SINGAPORE: A list of cough syrup and liquid-based medications that have been associated with kidney injuries and deaths in children overseas are not registered in Singapore, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Saturday (Oct 22).
"Based on our surveillance, these medicines have not been detected locally so far," said HSA in a media release.
"We have also not received any serious adverse events reports of acute kidney injury or deaths in children related to the consumption of contaminated syrup and liquid-based medicines from our healthcare professionals."
On Oct 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning that the products could be linked to the deaths of more than 60 children in the Gambia.
Laboratory analysis found "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, said the WHO.
Last week, Indonesia temporarily banned sales of all syrup-based medications as it investigates a spike in children who died from acute kidney injury.
The country's food and drug agency also named five locally-made products which contained excessive levels of ethylene glycol and has ordered the producers to pull them out of circulation and destroy all remaining batches.
The signs and symptoms of acute kidney injury include confusion, nausea, shortness of breath, tiredness, decreased urine output, as well as swelling in the legs, ankles and around the eyes due to fluid retention.
HSA said all syrup and liquid-based medicines are required to meet the stipulated international standards of quality, safety and efficacy before it approves the medication for sale in Singapore.
"HSA assesses the clinical studies data, manufacturing and quality control processes, and conducts checks to ensure that manufacturers conform to international Good Manufacturing Practice standards," it added.
After medicines are allowed for sale in Singapore, manufacturers are required to test all batches for levels of contaminants before selling them here.
The agency said it also regularly inspects local licensed manufacturers, importers and distributors to ensure compliance with the required standards.
"HSA monitors adverse events and conducts risk-based product testing, including for contaminants in medicines," it added.
Members of the public are strongly advised to exercise caution when buying health products online or from unfamiliar overseas sources, said the agency.
"HSA will continue to monitor the situation closely and will also step up our surveillance checks to ensure that medicines available locally continue to be safe for use," it added.