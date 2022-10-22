Cough, cold syrup linked to child kidney injuries overseas not distributed in Singapore: HSA

SINGAPORE: A list of cough syrup and liquid-based medications that have been associated with kidney injuries and deaths in children overseas are not registered in Singapore, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said on Saturday (Oct 22).

"Based on our surveillance, these medicines have not been detected locally so far," said HSA in a media release.

"We have also not received any serious adverse events reports of acute kidney injury or deaths in children related to the consumption of contaminated syrup and liquid-based medicines from our healthcare professionals."

On Oct 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued an alert over four cough and cold syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals in India, warning that the products could be linked to the deaths of more than 60 children in the Gambia.

Laboratory analysis found "unacceptable" amounts of diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol, which can be toxic and lead to acute kidney injury, said the WHO.

Last week, Indonesia temporarily banned sales of all syrup-based medications as it investigates a spike in children who died from acute kidney injury.

The country's food and drug agency also named five locally-made products which contained excessive levels of ethylene glycol and has ordered the producers to pull them out of circulation and destroy all remaining batches.

The signs and symptoms of acute kidney injury include confusion, nausea, shortness of breath, tiredness, decreased urine output, as well as swelling in the legs, ankles and around the eyes due to fluid retention.