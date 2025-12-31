Crowds gather at Marina Bay for New Year countdown; several areas now closed

Around four hours before midnight, polytechnic students Mr Eros E, 22, and Ms Yasmine Maricar, 21, had already settled down along the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade near the Red Dot Design Museum.

The pair said they had spent the afternoon shopping at Suntec City and had dinner before heading over early to soak in the atmosphere. It was their first time ringing in the new year by watching the fireworks at Marina Bay.

Mr Eros said he was looking forward to the year ahead, especially the chance to travel after completing his polytechnic studies.

"Next year we'll have more opportunities for us to travel," he said.

Both said they were surprised by the level of security in the area, noting that several spots they had hoped to access were off limits to revellers.

Mr Chua Chin Guan, 51, turned this year's countdown into a family outing, arriving early to secure a spot along the Marina Bay Sands waterfront.

By 6pm, he had laid out a picnic mat for a group of around 10, which included a couple, a child, a domestic helper and even the family dog.

Other family members were still in nearby malls when CNA spoke to him.

While it is not a yearly tradition for the Chua family to join the countdown celebrations, Mr Chua said he felt it was a good opportunity for the extended family to spend time together.

When asked about his wishes for the year ahead, he said: "Let's hope Singapore businesses will get better and better, and everybody gets more money."

As more people continued to arrive at Marina Bay, some revellers noted patchy mobile phone reception, likely due to the large crowd already in the area.

Others also kept an eye on the skies, where occasional flashes of lightning lit up the night, even as many waited for the countdown festivities to begin in earnest.