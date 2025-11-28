SAF, Home Team personnel combine to repel 'terror threat' in annual maritime exercise

SINGAPORE: More than 240 personnel from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Home Team and other agencies took part in an interagency exercise at sea to take down a “hijacked vessel” planning to conduct a terrorist attack on Singapore.

The simulation was part of the five-day Exercise Highcrest, which concluded on Friday (Nov 28), and also included scenarios such as fighting a fire at sea and evacuating casualties.

The annual maritime security exercise aims to strengthen inter-agency coordination, involving personnel from the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), Police Coast Guard, Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Singapore Customs and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).