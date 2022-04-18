Logo
Counterfeit goods worth S$62,000 seized from Clementi street market, Ang Mo Kio residence
Items seized from a street market in Clementi and a residential unit in Ang Mo Kio. (Photos: Singapore Police Force)

18 Apr 2022 04:25PM (Updated: 18 Apr 2022 04:25PM)
SINGAPORE: Counterfeit goods with an estimated street value of S$62,000 were seized from a street market in Clementi and a residence in Ang Mo Kio during a raid last week, the police said on Monday (Apr 18).

A 42-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in the sale of the items.

The police said that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted enforcement operations at a street market along Clementi Avenue 3 and a residential unit along Ang Mo Kio Street 51 on Apr 14.

During the raid, more than 2,400 pieces of trademark-infringing apparel with a street value of about S$62,000 were confiscated.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Those convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks face a fine of up to S$100,000, a jail term of up to five years, or both.

"The police take a serious view of intellectual property rights infringement and would like to remind the public that the distribution and sale of counterfeit goods are serious offences," they said.

"The police will not hesitate to take tough action against perpetrators who profit at the expense of legitimate businesses and consumers."

Source: CNA/aj(zl)

