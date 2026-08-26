Man allegedly used counterfeit note at MBS casino while trying to deposit S$150,000

SINGAPORE: Two Chinese nationals will be charged in court on Wednesday (Aug 26) over their suspected involvement in a conspiracy to counterfeit Singapore currency notes.

The suspects are a 33-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman.

The police said they received a report at about 3.50am on Monday that a man had attempted to change a counterfeit S$100 note at Marina Bay Sands Casino.

Preliminary investigations found that the man had handed S$150,000 to a cage cashier, requesting that the money be deposited into his casino account.

When counting the cash, the cage cashier discovered that one of the S$100 Portrait Series notes had the word “copy” printed on it, and reported the case to the police.

Officers from the Central Police Division and Commercial Affairs Department subsequently escorted the man to his hotel room, where the woman was seen leaving with a printer, the police said.