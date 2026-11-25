Drone attack, shootings and hostage situation simulated in counterterrorism exercise at Esplanade
More than 115 people took part in the exercise, including the police’s emergency response and ground response officers.
SINGAPORE: A quiet morning at the Esplanade – Theatres on the Bay was shattered by loud explosions on Wednesday (Nov 25).
A drone was seen dropping two “explosive devices” near an exercise class, leaving six participants sprawled on the ground at the Esplanade’s forecourt.
Seconds later, an assailant rushed in and began “stabbing” each of them before fleeing into the lower concourse of the mall and continuing to attack others.
The violence escalated as two gunmen armed with rifles emerged from opposite ends of the mall and opened fire, causing further casualties.
The scenes were part of Exercise Heartbeat, a joint counterterrorism and emergency preparedness exercise organised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) at the Esplanade on Wednesday.
More than 115 people took part in the exercise, including SPF's emergency response and ground response officers as well as three members of the Volunteer Special Constabulary.
This is the first time in recent years that a drone attack was part of the exercise.
Minister for Law and Second Minister for Home Affairs Edwin Tong, who observed the exercise, said it demonstrated the importance of community preparedness and vigilance, as well as the ability to respond cohesively to threats to society.
“A resilient community, however, is not built overnight but forged through repeated, realistic exercises like what we did today, and the exercises must continue until the response becomes as second nature as possible. When a real crisis strikes, there is no second take.”
As the simulated attack continued to unfold, officers from SPF's in-situ reaction team, which conducts high-visibility patrols and provides swift responses to public security threats, moved in to confront the attackers.
Sirens rang out as officers pursued the gunmen, while ground response officers arrived at various entrances to help.
The knife-wielding assailant and two gunmen were swiftly caught.
But just as the situation appeared to be under control, another explosion erupted near the Esplanade's outdoor theatre.
A suicide bombing sent thick plumes of smoke into the air, accompanied by a pungent smell.
As the smoke cleared, two more gunmen emerged, with one taking a bystander as a hostage, holding a gun to his head.
Officers once again split up, with some engaging the gunman in an attempt to distract him, while tactical officers approached from behind and shot him.
Once authorities assessed the area to be safe, SCDF personnel moved in to assess the casualties and provide medical assistance.
The exercise, which lasted for about 15 minutes, demonstrated the close collaboration between Home Team agencies and community partners in responding to terrorist attacks, SPF said.
“Conducted at the Esplanade, a prominent arts and cultural venue that attracts both locals and overseas visitors, the exercise reinforces the importance of collective vigilance, preparedness and coordinated response in safeguarding Singapore’s public spaces.”
The exercise initially began with a participant in an exercise class spotting an unattended bag at the Esplanade's lower concourse.
The participant alerted a security officer, who escalated the matter. The bag was subsequently subjected to an explosive trace detection check.
Security officers demonstrated the SGSecure advisories of “run, hide, tell” and “press, tie, tell”, putting their emergency response and improvised first aid skills into practice, SPF said.
“Threats can happen at any time, so it is also heartening to see how the VSC, our Volunteer Special Constabulary, can work together to safeguard the public,” Mr Tong said.
“This is really what SGSecure means: it is a shared commitment in the fight against terrorism; it’s for all of us, and today we got to see it in action,” he added.