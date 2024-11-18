Counterterrorism exercise involving more than 40 students and police officers conducted at ITE College West
Student volunteers who have been trained by the Singapore Civil Defence Force in emergency skills were also involved in Exercise Heartbeat.
SINGAPORE: Gunshots rang out in the air as police officers confronted armed terrorists at the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) College West on Monday morning (Nov 18).
Firing at the armed terrorists in a tactical formation, police officers were responding to a suicide bomb attack followed by a hostile vehicle attack.
The suicide bomber ran into a crowd before detonating the bomb in his backpack. Injured students fell to the floor bleeding amid the smoke and fire, and student volunteers trained by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in emergency skills rushed over to help those who were injured.
Soon after, more terrorists drove into the crowd at the carpark as police officers arrived on the scene. The terrorists and police officers fired at each other among the casualties laying on the floor until the assailants fell.
This is how the counterterrorism and emergency preparedness exercise - codenamed Exercise Heartbeat - at ITE College West went down on Monday.
More than 40 people, including ITE staff and students, as well as officers from the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and SCDF were involved.
The exercise is a “timely reminder and opportunity” for stakeholders and building owners to regularly review their security measures, validate their contingency protocols and bolster their emergency preparedness against potential terror attacks, said the police in a media release.
This comes after a Catholic priest was stabbed by a knife-wielding man during communion at St Joseph’s Church in Bukit Timah earlier in November.
The attacker, a 37-year-old Singaporean, was disarmed by members of the congregation and later arrested. Basnayake Keith Spencer was charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapon on Nov 11.
The police said at the time that there was no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Faishal Ibrahim, who observed the exercise, noted that student volunteers, or Civil Defence Lionhearters, supported the SPF and SCDF officers in their response during the exercise.
“These student volunteers showed us how crucial it is to pick up skills like improvised first aid skills so that we are able to help in a timely manner in the event of an attack or any emergency incident,” he added.
“Everyone plays an important role in the fight against terrorism. We must remain vigilant, acquire emergency preparedness skills and build good relationships with one another to strengthen our community resilience.“
Responding to a question whether the Home Affairs ministry would consider conducting such exercises in places of worship given the recent attack, Assoc Prof Faishal said SPF works with community partners, including places of worship, to conduct table-top and ground deployment exercises.
Daryl Chin, who is president of the Civil Defence Lionhearters club at ITE College West, said he was proud to take part in Monday’s exercise. About 30 to 40 students are part of the club at his school.
“What motivates me to volunteer in CDLH is because I can serve and help people that are in need when I can,” said the 19-year-old, adding that they receive alerts on the MyResponder mobile app.
The student volunteers learn skills like cardiopulmonary resuscitation and how to use an automated external defibrillator, which can help patients who are having a heart attack or going through cardiac arrest, he shared.
They also learn how to stop profuse bleeding in an emergency, using bandages and a pen, said Mr Chin.
While trying to calm himself down amid the gunshots during the exercise, he thought about how to administer first aid to the victims and what he needed to look out for, he shared.
"I felt that I can be a part of something very special because I'm able to help someone in the case of a real attack."