Couple arrested after drugs found at home with infant and 3-year-old son
Their sons, aged three years and seven months, were in the master bedroom where drugs were found.
SINGAPORE: A couple was arrested on Tuesday (Aug 11) after drugs and drug paraphernalia were found in a flat in Marsiling where their two young sons were present.
The 25-year-old man and 24-year-old woman, both Singaporeans, were arrested after the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) raided a residential unit in the vicinity of Marsiling Lane in the early hours of Tuesday.
A small amount of drugs, including cannabis, Ice, ecstasy, as well as drug paraphernalia, were seized from various parts of the unit, including the master bedroom where the children were present, CNB said in a media release on Thursday.
The boys were aged three years and seven months.
“Appropriate arrangements were made to ensure that the welfare of the children was taken care of, and the children have been placed in the care of their next-of-kin,” said CNB.
"Drug abuse is not victimless. Its harms are far-reaching, affecting not just drug abusers themselves, but also their families and loved ones, including young children," said Superintendent Xanthus Tong, deputy commanding officer of Enforcement "J".
"CNB will take firm enforcement action against those who expose children to drugs, and urge parents to keep their children away from drugs and its associated harms."
Anyone aged 21 years old and above who exposes a child to controlled drugs or drug paraphernalia, or permits or fails to take reasonable steps to prevent a young person from consuming controlled drugs, can be prosecuted.
Investigations into the couple's drug activities are ongoing.