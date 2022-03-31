Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Couple to be charged with not wearing masks at MBS, woman allegedly abusive towards safe distancing ambassador
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Couple to be charged with not wearing masks at MBS, woman allegedly abusive towards safe distancing ambassador

Couple to be charged with not wearing masks at MBS, woman allegedly abusive towards safe distancing ambassador

Enforcement officers and safe distancing ambassadors can be identified through these passes. (Photo: Facebook/Masagos Zulkifli)

Tiffany Ang
Tiffany Ang
31 Mar 2022 01:14PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2022 01:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Two people will be charged on Friday (Apr 1) with failing to wear a mask properly in public and for public nuisance, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday. 

One of them, a 47-year-old woman, will also be charged with using criminal force on a public servant. 

At about 10.30pm on Sep 11 last year, three safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) approached the woman and her companion - a 54-year-old man - at Marina Bay Sands and advised them to wear their masks properly. 

The couple allegedly confronted the SDA officers and refused to wear their masks despite repeated reminders, said the police. 

They added that the couple then allegedly shouted repeatedly and gestured aggressively at the officers and the woman purportedly pulled down one of the ambassadors’ masks. 

Those found guilty of using criminal force to deter a public servant from their duty may be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both. 

The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both. 

Anyone found not wearing a mask properly under the COVID-19 regulations may face a fine of up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both. 

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: CNA/ta

Related Topics

Singapore Police Force COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us