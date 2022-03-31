Couple to be charged with not wearing masks at MBS, woman allegedly abusive towards safe distancing ambassador

SINGAPORE: Two people will be charged on Friday (Apr 1) with failing to wear a mask properly in public and for public nuisance, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Thursday.

One of them, a 47-year-old woman, will also be charged with using criminal force on a public servant.

At about 10.30pm on Sep 11 last year, three safe distancing ambassadors (SDAs) approached the woman and her companion - a 54-year-old man - at Marina Bay Sands and advised them to wear their masks properly.

The couple allegedly confronted the SDA officers and refused to wear their masks despite repeated reminders, said the police.

They added that the couple then allegedly shouted repeatedly and gestured aggressively at the officers and the woman purportedly pulled down one of the ambassadors’ masks.

Those found guilty of using criminal force to deter a public servant from their duty may be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both.

The offence of public nuisance carries a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to S$2,000, or both.

Anyone found not wearing a mask properly under the COVID-19 regulations may face a fine of up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.