Man gets jail for molesting 12-year-old neighbour, his dad says he has failed as a father

SINGAPORE: A 24-year-old man was sentenced to three months' jail on Friday (Jan 13) for following his 12-year-old neighbour into the lift and molesting her.

Ang Jun Leong's father pleaded for leniency in a letter to the court, saying he has failed his responsibility as a father and did not manage and care for his son well.

Ang pleaded guilty to one count of molesting a minor.

The court heard that the victim left her flat in December 2021 to go for a tuition class.

Ang was on his way to throw a plastic bag of rubbish in the general chute when he noticed the girl. They were acquaintances and knew each other as neighbours.

The girl pressed the button for the lift and waited, and Ang decided against throwing his rubbish in the chute.

Instead, he waited behind the victim and moved closer to her. When the victim entered the lift, Ang entered with her and took a photo of her from behind, pointing his phone camera downwards.

He then moved towards the victim and touched her buttock with his hand.

The victim could see Ang's reflection in the lift and was afraid. When the doors opened, she ran out. She told her mother what happened after her class.

The victim's parents made a police report.

The prosecutor said Ang has no previous convictions and sought a jail term of three to four months.

In mitigation, Ang mumbled softly in the court and said he was sorry.

FATHER PLEADS FOR LENIENCY

The interpreter read out a letter Ang's father had written on behalf of his son.

In the letter, he said his son "had done wrong because I had failed my responsibility as a father".

He said he was a kidney dialysis patient who also had to support the family and was not able to manage and care for his son well.

"This led to his becoming very lonely and feeling inferior," he wrote.

He said that his son stayed at home every day after coming out from the Police Academy, where he served his national service.

He was cut off from the outside world and had no interaction with females for more than a year, said Ang's father.

"Perhaps it was due to a sense of curiosity that he had committed this offence. As his father, I can only try my best to protect my son. I (have) also applied for my son to see a psychologist," he wrote. The appointment is fixed for this April.

He urged the judge to be lenient in sentencing, saying his son knows he has done wrong and will not reoffend in future.

The offender asked if he could begin his sentence after Chinese New Year. The judge allowed him to begin his jail term on Feb 10.