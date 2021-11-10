COVID-19: 10 investigated over hotel room party, man arrested for causing injury

SINGAPORE: Ten people who gathered for a birthday celebration in a hotel room last month are being investigated for flouting COVID-19 regulations, the police said on Wednesday (Nov 10).
One of them, a 25-year-old man, was also arrested for purportedly causing hurt to two people.
In response to a query from CNA, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) identified the establishment as Hotel Royal which is located at 36 Newton Road.
The police said in a news release that they received a call for assistance at the hotel on Oct 30.
Investigations revealed that five men and five women had allegedly gathered for a birthday celebration in one of the rooms.
The 25-year-old man had also allegedly acted aggressively towards two other people in the group after the celebrations, causing injury.
He was arrested and is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt, police added.
Investigations against all 10 people, aged between 18 and 25, are ongoing. STB is also investigating the hotel for alleged breach of COVID-19 safe management measures.
If found guilty of causing hurt by an act which endangers the life or personal safety of others, the 25-year-old man could be fined up to S$5,000, jailed for up to one year, or both. For voluntarily causing hurt, he could also be fined up to S$5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.
Those found guilty of breaching COVID-19 safe distancing measures could be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to six months, or both.
The police said they take a serious view of irresponsible behaviour relating to non-compliance with safe distancing measures, and that offenders will be dealt with in accordance with the law.
“Members of the public are advised to take all prevailing safe distancing measures seriously.”
BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments
Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram