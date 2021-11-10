COVID-19: 10 investigated over hotel room party, man arrested for causing injury

SINGAPORE: Ten people who gathered for a birthday celebration in a hotel room last month are being investigated for flouting COVID-19 regulations, the police said on Wednesday (Nov 10).

One of them, a 25-year-old man, was also arrested for purportedly causing hurt to two people.

In response to a query from CNA, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) identified the establishment as Hotel Royal which is located at 36 Newton Road.

The police said in a news release that they received a call for assistance at the hotel on Oct 30.

Investigations revealed that five men and five women had allegedly gathered for a birthday celebration in one of the rooms.

The 25-year-old man had also allegedly acted aggressively towards two other people in the group after the celebrations, causing injury.

He was arrested and is being investigated for voluntarily causing hurt, police added.

Investigations against all 10 people, aged between 18 and 25, are ongoing. STB is also investigating the hotel for alleged breach of COVID-19 safe management measures.