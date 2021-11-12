What you need to know about COVID-19 in animals after 5 lions in Singapore test positive

SINGAPORE: Four lions at the Night Safari and another lion at the Singapore Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week, following exposure to infected staff members from Mandai Wildlife Group.

As a result, nine Asiatic lions at the Night Safari and five African lions at the Singapore Zoo have been isolated, including the five that have COVID-19, said the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) on Wednesday (Nov 10).

There have been “sporadic and isolated” reports of animals testing positive for the virus in other countries, after they were in close contact with people who were infected.

HOW DO ANIMALS GET INFECTED?

Animals would need to be in close contact with an infected human or animal for the virus to be transmitted, said Professor Dale Fisher, senior consultant at the National University Hospital's (NUH) Division of Infectious Diseases.

Prof Fisher said the virus could also enter a mucosal surface when animals lick a contaminated surface.

Airborne spread in poorly ventilated, overcrowded animal places is also "quite possible", he said, pointing to the spread of COVID-19 in mink farms overseas.

The lions at the Night Safari had come in contact with keepers who were infected with the coronavirus.

HOW ARE ANIMALS TESTED FOR COVID-19?

In response to CNA queries, a spokesperson for the Mandai Wildlife Group said nasal and oropharyngeal swabs, blood samples and faecal samples of the affected lions were collected and handed over to AVS for testing.

“But now, only faecal samples are required for testing and animals would not have to be anesthetised,” the spokesperson added.

The nasal and oropharyngeal swabs, as well as the blood samples, are collected by the veterinary team at Mandai Wildlife Group, while faecal samples are collected by the animal care team.

The sampling methods are "routine" and there is no specific training required, the spokesperson said.

The samples taken from the animals are tested using a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test, which is similar to the process for humans.