Supervised antigen rapid tests available at 25 test centres from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: Members of the public will be able to take a supervised COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) at any of the 25 quick test centres located islandwide from Friday (Oct 1).
The test will be on a self-swabbed basis and supervised by an approved COVID-19 test provider, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) said in a media release on Thursday.
Results will be valid for 24 hours and can be used to fulfil testing requirements, such as those for pre-event testing.
Those who are unvaccinated may also use the ART result to dine-in at food and beverage outlets, added HPB.
Each test will cost S$15 and payments must be cashless.
Those who want to visit these quick test centres are advised to make an appointment in advance.
HPB said these "self-paid" antigen rapid tests will supplement regular self testing.
Those with acute respiratory symptoms should instead visit a primary care clinic for a medical examination and confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.
Location of quick test centres
- 321 Clementi Avenue 5 (Void Deck)
- Ang Mo Kio Pavilion MPH
- Ang Mo Kio Pavilion
- Bedok Town Square
- Bishan Sports Hall (Basement Carpark)
- Block 312 Jurong East Street 32 (Void Deck)
- Circuit Road HDB Event Hall
- Geylang Serai HDB Pavilion
- Hougang Town Centre
- Jurong West Function Hall
- Jurong West Sports Hall (Basement Carpark)
- Kreta Ayer People’s Theatre
- Little India Bus Terminal (Tekka Lane)
- Marine Parade Pavilion
- MOE Heritage Centre
- Old Airport Road Food Centre, Level 2
- Pasir Ris Sports Hall (Basement Carpark)
- People’s Park Level 4 (Void Deck)
- Punggol Town Square
- Redhill Lane
- Sims Drive Pavilion
- Tampines Central Pavilion
- Toa Payoh Pavilion
- Woodlands Temporary Bus Interchange
- Yishun Bus Interchange
HPB also said that eight designated regional screening centres and three quick test centres have been open for weekend bookings since Sep 25.
This is to facilitate prompt testing when some Swab and Send Home (SASH) clinics close for the weekend, and to serve those with acute respiratory symptoms seeking a free confirmatory PCR test.
Appointments are compulsory for weekend visits at these designated centres to prevent overcrowding.
The appointment booking link will open weekly starting from Friday at 6pm to Sunday at 3pm for tests to be done at the same weekend.
Location of designated centres for weekend testing
Designated regional screening centres
- Former Bedok North Secondary School
- Former Bishan Park Secondary School
- Former Coral Primary School
- Former Da Qiao Primary School
- Former Innova Junior College
- Former Serangoon Junior College
- Former Shuqun Secondary School
- Former Temporary Yishun Bus Interchange
Designated quick test centres
- Bedok Town Square
- Bishan Sports Hall (Basement Carpark)
- MOE Heritage Centre
