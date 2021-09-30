Supervised antigen rapid tests available at 25 test centres from Oct 1

SINGAPORE: Members of the public will be able to take a supervised COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) at any of the 25 quick test centres located islandwide from Friday (Oct 1).

The test will be on a self-swabbed basis and supervised by an approved COVID-19 test provider, the Health Promotion Board (HPB) said in a media release on Thursday.

Results will be valid for 24 hours and can be used to fulfil testing requirements, such as those for pre-event testing.

Those who are unvaccinated may also use the ART result to dine-in at food and beverage outlets, added HPB.

Each test will cost S$15 and payments must be cashless.

Those who want to visit these quick test centres are advised to make an appointment in advance.

HPB said these "self-paid" antigen rapid tests will supplement regular self testing.

Those with acute respiratory symptoms should instead visit a primary care clinic for a medical examination and confirmatory polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.