Distribution of COVID-19 self-test kits to households completed: SingPost

SINGAPORE: The distribution of free COVID-19 antigen rapid test (ART) kits to Singapore households has been completed, Singapore Post said on Tuesday (Sep 28).

Authorities announced last month that each household would receive a package of six DIY test kits between Aug 28 and Sep 27 via SingPost, as part of Singapore's strategy to step up testing efforts.

Responding to a query that there have been reports that some people did not receive theirs, a SingPost spokesperson said the distribution of ART kits to all eligible households was completed as scheduled on Sep 27.

"As the ART distribution uses our tracked package service, our postmen are instructed to take photos of the kits after they have been successfully placed in the letterbox, as proof of delivery," the spokesperson told CNA.

Households that have not received the test kits can call SingPost's hotline at 1605 or email talk2us [at] singpost.com.